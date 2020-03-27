5-Star RB TreVeyon Henderson Commits to Ohio State over Michigan, Oklahoma, More

Credit: Don Callahan, 247Sports

Running back TreVeyon Henderson committed to Ohio State on Friday.

Henderson is the No. 2 running back and No. 17 player in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Michigan, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Auburn, Texas, Clemson and Georgia were among the schools that offered a scholarship to the Hopewell, Virginia, native.

The 5'11", 195-pounder put together a monster junior season at Hopewell High. He ran for 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns while averaging 12.2 yards per carry and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia.

His commitment is an unexpected boost for the Buckeyes, considering the NCAA suspended all on- and off-campus visits for Division I schools through April 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has picked up where Urban Meyer left off. The team sits fifth in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2020, and the addition of Henderson further solidified its position atop the 2021 rankings.

Graduate transfer Trey Sermon confirmed to Letterman Row's Austin Ward on Sunday that he'll sign with the Buckeyes. Sermon, who ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma, has one more year of remaining eligibility.

By the time Sermon is leaving, Henderson will be arriving.

J.K. Dobbins eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as a true freshman in 2017, so Henderson will likely have every opportunity to be Ohio State's primary ball-carrier right out of the gate in 2021.