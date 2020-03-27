Look: Tyrod Taylor, Cam Newton Workout Photo on IG Amid Chargers Rumors

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor posted a photo of himself working out with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton on his Instagram on Friday:

Taylor is in line to potentially be the Chargers' starting quarterback in 2020 after they let Philip Rivers leave via free agency, but Newton could represent an upgrade, and there aren't many options if he wants to be a starter next season.

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Panthers, Carolina released Newton this week following the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

While the Chargers were immediately brought up as a potential landing spot for Newton after it became clear his days in Carolina were numbered, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Bolts were planning to move forward with Taylor as their starter.

Taylor has a prior relationship with Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, as Lynn was his offensive coordinator during their time with the Buffalo Bills. Although Taylor is a one-time Pro Bowler who led the Bills to the playoffs in 2017, his resume pales in comparison to Newton's.

Newton was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft and made three Pro Bowls and four playoff appearances—plus he was named MVP and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl during the 2015 season.

The major negative is he's coming off serious injuries that cut his past two seasons short. He missed the final two games of 2018 with a shoulder injury that required surgery, and then he played just two games last season before undergoing foot surgery.

If the Chargers were to sign Newton, that could move Taylor to the bench or even spell the end of his short tenure in L.A.

The Bolts own the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, a spot where they could nab their quarterback of the future, such as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (if he falls), Oregon's Justin Herbert or Utah State's Jordan Love.

L.A. is a team brimming with offensive talent with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler, though, and a proven veteran like Newton may be the best option to make the Chargers playoff contenders in 2020.