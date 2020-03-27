NBA Draft 2020: Projecting Top Targets to Join LeBron James, Lakers Next Season

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is currently scheduled to take place on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With no definitive timeline for the league's return to action, that date is subject to change. Presumably, though, it will go on at some point.

The 2020 NFL draft is moving forward as a remote event taking place in a studio setting. Depending on how that unfolds, the NBA may follow suit.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the draft will provide an opportunity to provide some supplemental talent to help close out the LeBron James era strong. While James is 35 years old and has just two more seasons on his contract after this one, L.A.'s championship window should remain open for that span.

Though fellow superstar Anthony Davis has a player option next season, he is widely expected to sign a new deal with the Lakers.

Los Angeles isn't going to add a third superstar, though, at least not through the draft. Frozen with a 49-14 record, the Lakers currently own the 29th pick in Round 1. There, they're likely to find a role-player at best—though said role-player can certainly help make the Lakers better. According to NBA.com, Los Angeles doesn't have a second-round pick until 2022.

Let's run down some of L.A.'s top options at the back end of Round 1.

Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

Back on March 8, just before play was suspended, the Lakers had a potential playoff preview with the cross-town Clippers. They won that game due to their physicality and defense, areas coach Frank Vogel has emphasized this season.

"I thought they were the more physical team tonight," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after the game.

If the Lakers want to continue building a strong defensive roster, Maryland's Jalen Smith could be a wonderful addition. The 6'10", 225-pound forward ranked 10th in the Big Ten in rebounds (10.5) and blocked shots (2.4) per game. He was also named to the 2020 Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

Adding the 20-year-old would help bolster L.A.'s second team, which is perhaps its biggest current question mark.

Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Another route the Lakers could take to strengthen their second team would be to add another point guard to the mix. Rajon Rondo is no longer the impact player he once was, and he holds a player option for the 2020-21 season.

This is where Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. comes in. Though young—he won't turn 19 until April 6—he has two years of college ball under his belt and could quickly be groomed to be the Lakers backup point guard.

In 2019, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebound and 5.2 assists per game. He was rewarded with a spot on the first-team All-SEC squad for his efforts.

"Shoot, he's been playing like a first-team All-SEC player, so it's great for him to get rewarded for it," Alabama coach Nate Oats said, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

The Lakers need someone who can consistently run the floor when James and Davis are on the bench. If they can land Lewis, he could be that guy.

Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

If the Lakers are less interested in strengthening their bench and would rather put role-players on the court with James and Davis, Texas Tech shooting guard Jahmi'us Ramsey could be a prime target at the bottom of the first round.

The 6'4" freshman only averaged 15.0 points per game, but he shot a strong 42.6 percent from beyond the arc and 44.2 percent from the floor. As a catch-and-shoot weapon, he could take advantage of the space frequently created by James and Davis.

Young and relatively unpolished, the 18-year-old may be a couple of years away from being a starting-caliber guard. However, he could be the sort of sixth-man scorer Los Angeles has been searching for.

This is the role the Lakers were looking to fill when they signed Dion Waiters after the trade deadline. Waiters is likely a short-term option only, though, while Ramsey could play a more permanent role.