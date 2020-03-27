2020 NBA Free Agency: Predictions for Top Stars Expected to Hit the Market

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The NBA's 2020 free agency seemed like a snoozer even before the sports world was sent into an indefinite shutdown.

Anthony Davis technically leads the class, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who expects him to do anything other than circle back to the Los Angeles Lakers on a longer, richer contract. There isn't another established superstar on the board.

But there are players from the next tier available, and even if they can't shift the Association's balance of power on their own, their movements could have major meaning. We'll examine three of the most intriguing situations below before predicting how each will play out.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram's first season in the Big Easy has been a full-fledged breakout. The former No. 2 overall pick harnessed every inch of his potential into per-game contributions of 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, numbers that netted him his first All-Star selection.

Considering he's all of 22 years old and could be an ideal co-star for New Orleans' 19-year-old centerpiece, Zion Williamson, Ingram's restricted free agency would seem cut and dry. There's no way the Pelicans let a blossoming young talent like this walk, right?

Well, it depends who you ask. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported the Pelicans are expected "to match any offer sheet" Ingram receives. But ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported most executives don't believe Ingram is worth max money, and that New Orleans could challenge him to find it.

"I wonder if [Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin] will hardball [Ingram] and say, 'Get an offer,'" an executive said, per Bontemps. "Where is he getting it from?"

That may not be the worst business strategy, but the Pels might want to tread carefully. Upsetting their 22-year-old All-Star just to potentially save a few million could mean alienating one of their building blocks, plus New Orleans could be in a tough spot if he inks a non-team-friendly offer with someone else.

Prediction: Ingram signs max deal with the Pelicans.

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

When the Spurs were forced to trade Kawhi Leonard in July 2018, they prioritized current competitiveness. So, instead of offering a future-focused package of draft picks and prospects, they built the deal around DeMar DeRozan, already a nine-year pro and four-time All-Star by then.

Two years later, DeRozan and the Spurs must decide if their partnership is working. The 30-year-old holds a $27.7 million player option for next season, but he is "likely to decline it," according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

If DeRozan reaches the open market, it seems both parties could determine it's time to split.

The Spurs are saddled with their first losing record since 1996-97, and they could be looking at a lengthy rebuild. That probably doesn't appeal to the All-Star swingman, whose inside-the-arc offense and spotty defense aren't enough to carry this club.

DeRozan almost certainly won't find the same annual salary on the open market, but maybe he would opt for a longer pact with more of a win-now team. The scoring-starved Orlando Magic could make a strong push for him if Evan Fournier declines his own player option.

Prediction: DeRozan signs three-year deal with the Magic.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

The Raptors kick-started Fred VanVleet's NBA career, and his ascension has been remarkable ever since. Originally an undrafted free agent inked in the summer of 2016, the 6'1" guard became an NBA champion last season and this year morphed into a regular starter supplying 17.6 points and 6.6 assists on a nightly basis.

"I've been on record about how I feel about this place," VanVleet said in October, via SportsNet's Thomas Ketko. "This organization knows how I feel about this place. So in a perfect world, we know what would happen."

Of course, that leaves an opening for wiggle room in the real world.

VanVleet potentially priced himself out of Toronto. He's easily the best point guard (and arguably the top unrestricted free agent) on the market. Even if the Raptors want to keep them, they're also dealing with the free agencies of Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Chris Boucher. If they overspend this summer, that could force them out of the 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Only a few teams have significant cap space this summer, but the Knicks are one of them, and they've been struggling to fill the floor general spot forever. VanVleet is the likeliest candidate to scratch that itch this offseason.

Prediction: VanVleet signs four-year deal with the Knicks.