NCAA Board of Governors to Give $225M in June to Support D-I College Athletes

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 06: A NCAA logo is seen on the wall as Yeshiva players warmup prior to playing against Worcester Polytechnic Institute during the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship - First Round at Goldfarb Gymnasium on at Johns Hopkins University on March 6, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland had confirmed three cases of residents with COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus, prompting Johns Hopkins officials to host the NCAA men's basketball tournament without spectators. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In the wake of winter and spring championship events being canceled, the NCAA has pledged to help out student-athletes at Division I schools.

The NCAA announced its Board of Governors unanimously voted to "distribute $225 million in June to Division I members to specifically focus on supporting college athletes."

Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of The Ohio State University, issued a statement on the NCAA's decision:

"We are living in unprecedented times not only for higher education, but for the entire nation and around the globe as we face the COVID-19 public health crisis. As an Association, we must acknowledge the uncertainties of our financial situation and continue to make thoughtful and prudent decisions on how we can assist conferences and campuses in supporting student-athletes now and into the future."

The statement notes $50 million will come from an NCAA reserve fund, and the organization also keeps a $270 million event cancellation insurance policy with the proceeds from that being used to pay off a line of credit that covers the remaining $175 million to Division I schools. 

The first payment for Division I revenue distribution was originally scheduled for April, with a 2020 budget of approximately $600 million. 

On March 12, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors announced the cancellation of all remaining spring and winter sports events because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments. 

Video Play Button

Read 7 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    CFB Seniors We Wish Got an Extra Year

    We'd all benefit from another year of these players

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Seniors We Wish Got an Extra Year

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Teams We'd Love to See Switch Conferences

    B/R gives you the teams that need to be moved and why ➡️

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Teams We'd Love to See Switch Conferences

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    4-Star OT Prospect Landon Tengwall Commits to Penn State over Notre Dame

    College Football logo
    College Football

    4-Star OT Prospect Landon Tengwall Commits to Penn State over Notre Dame

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ingram Thinks Tua Will 'Be a Star' in the NFL

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ingram Thinks Tua Will 'Be a Star' in the NFL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report