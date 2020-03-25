Raiders Trade Rumors: Teams 'Would Have Pounced' on Derek Carr Move

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are "believed" to have checked in on Tom Brady before the 42-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but other teams' interest in Derek Carr helped convince the Raiders to stand pat, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"At least eight teams inquired about Tom Brady's services, and the Raiders were believed to be one," Fowler reported Wednesday. "But Las Vegas also believes it's not far away and wasn't going to overreact, and the fact other teams would have pounced on a Carr trade reminded the Raiders they had a good player at the position."

The Raiders drafted Carr, who turns 29 Saturday, in the second round (36th overall) in 2014. There has been speculation about his future with the team this offseason.

He threw for a career-high 4,054 yards on a career-best 70.4 completion percentage, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, the Raiders' last in Oakland before relocating to Las Vegas in January.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reported in February that there was a "growing sense" around the NFL that teams were "prepared to inquire with [the] Raiders about the possibility of trading for Derek Carr."

The Raiders' quarterback situation seemingly grew more complex when they signed former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, the 2015 second overall pick, earlier this month:

However, Mariota made clear that Carr is the starter in an interview with KHON-TV on Tuesday (h/t ESPN's Paul Gutierrez):

"First and foremost, this is Derek's team, and I understand that. I understand that going in. ... My priority going into free agency was to be a part of a team that I felt could bring out the best in me. Whatever happens, whatever comes of that, I'm ready for. But I do know, to play starting quarterback in the NFL, to be at that spot, is not an easy job to do. And I think when it comes down to it, a strong, stable supportive quarterback room makes that job a whole lot easier, and that's what we have to do. And I'm going to do my best to support Derek in every possible way that I can; and along with that, I'm just going to try to become the best player that I can be and see where that takes me."

Carr performed significantly better than Mariota in 2019. The 26-year-old threw for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns and two picks on a 59.4 percent completion rate across seven games (six starts). The Titans benched him for Ryan Tannehill, who led them to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

Carr's 62.2 QBR tied Tannehill's for ninth in the league, per ESPN.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock complimented Carr while speaking with The Athletic's Vic Tafur in January.

"I think Derek stepped forward in Year 2 under Jon Gruden," Mayock said. "His mental capacity to handle what Jon asks him to do, his accuracy, his arm talent … I think he had a better second year under Jon than a first year."

Carr and the Raiders offense could reach another level in 2020. Running back Josh Jacobs excelled for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie last season. The Raiders also have dynamic weapons in the passing game in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Tyrell Williams.

Carr could get another weapon if the Raiders use their No. 12 or No. 19 first-round pick to bolster the receiving corps.

The quarterback is under contract through 2022.