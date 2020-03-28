25 Forgotten MLB Sluggers from the Last 25 Years

0 of 25

BOB GALBRAITH/Associated Press

Ask someone to name the best power hitters of the last 25 years.

Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Miguel Cabrera are sure to be among the first names mentioned.

Dig a little deeper and guys like Carlos Delgado, Vladimir Guerrero, Adam Dunn, Mark Teixeira, Gary Sheffield, Todd Helton, Jason Giambi and Paul Konerko will come up.

Our aim was to take it several steps further and uncover some of the forgotten sluggers of an era defined by mounting home run totals and growing biceps.

Ahead we've chosen 25 such players from the last 25 years.

The goal was to elicit a few, "Oh yeah, I remember that guy" responses while reminiscing about players who might not otherwise be considered among the best sluggers in recent memory.

To be included, a player could no longer be active, had to have at least one 30-homer season and had to have homered at least once every 25 at-bats during his career. That last modifier served to eliminate outliers such as Jay Bell and Rich Aurilia.

There are no right or wrong answers for who belonged on this list. Just sit back and enjoy this trip down memory lane.