The Top Camps Where College Football Recruits Get Noticed

0 of 8

Credit: 247Sports

For players and coaches alike, college football recruiting is an enormous challenge.

Prospects want to get noticed. But in today's technologically savvy world, many thousands of players have highlight films and recruiting profiles. How can they separate themselves?

Coaches want to find the best talent possible, but they need to parse through those thousands of options. Where, and how, do they prioritize their limited time to evaluate players?

There is no perfect formula or answer. Still, a group of regional camps and combines have emerged as the most popular ways to get noticed. Even if a head coach isn't on-site, a nationwide network of contacts can be the link for a prospect and a college.