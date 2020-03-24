Lakers' LeBron James Says to Stay Positive in 'Taco Tuesday' Twitter Video

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James tried to bring a little positivity in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by imploring people to stay positive on his weekly rendition of Taco Tuesday:

The tradition will stop for nothing as James happily announced Taco Tuesday's arrival before showing his latest meal.

James has sent numerous well-wishes on his account over the past few weeks:

The pandemic has directly affected the Lakers, with two unnamed players testing positive for COVID-19.

That news arrived after word was released that four players on the Brooklyn Nets, whose last game was against L.A. before the NBA suspended play on March 11, tested positive as well.