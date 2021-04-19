    5-Star C Chet Holmgren Commits to Gonzaga over UNC, Michigan, More

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 19, 2021

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Terren Frank #15 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers defends against Chet Holmgren #34 of Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks during the second half of the game at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    One of the top recruits in the class of 2021 has made his college decision. 

    Seven-foot center Chet Holmgren will attend Gonzaga after announcing his commitment Monday on SportsCenter:

    247Sports ranked the 18-year-old as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall recruit in the country. Holmgren recently finished his high school career at Minnehaha Academy in his native Minneapolis, where he posted 20.8 points on 80 percent shooting, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 4.5 assists en route to leading his 20-1 team to a state championship. He was also named a McDonald's All-American.

    Holmgren narrowed his list of finalists to seven before the announcement, per ESPN's Paul Biancardi. The group consisted of Minnesota, Michigan, Georgetown, North Carolina, Ohio State, Gonzaga and Memphis.

    He also entertained offers from Purdue and Texas and earned scholarships from blue bloods like Kansas and Duke.

    According to Josh Gershon, the national recruiting analyst at 247Sports, Holmgren is already projected to be a top NBA pick should he turn pro. Gershon added: 

    "Extremely unique player who is unlike almost any American prospect in recent years. Good size, long arms and plus athleticism but very narrow frame. Extremely physically immature and may take a while to put on strength due to narrow shoulders/base. Despite lack of strength, very tough kid with impressive mental makeup. Has range to perimeter with jumper, good body control and high feel. Outstanding rim protector and rebounder. Level 10 motor."

    Video Play Button
    Expect him to make an immediate impact once he steps on campus.

    After Holmgren's former teammate Jalen Suggs led Gonzaga to the national title game as a freshman last year, the newest addition could be a similar difference-maker in 2021-22.

