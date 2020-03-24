Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Xavier Tillman Sr. announced Tuesday he is leaving Michigan State for the 2020 NBA draft:

"With the support of my family and coaches I have decided to test the water and will enter my name in the 2020 NBA draft," the junior forward said. "It is important for me to gather as much information as possible before making this decision. Throughout the process I will be keeping my college eligibility."

Players have until June 15 at 5 p.m. ET to withdraw their names from the draft, which is scheduled for June 25.

Tillman made the All-Big Ten Second Team and the conference's All-Defensive Team after averaging a career-high 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals in 32.1 minutes per game across 31 starts.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Tillman the 31st-best prospect in his top-50 big board earlier this month:

"The right fit and team could unlock and optimize Tillman's role-player qualities, including his passing, rebounding effort and defensive versatility. He's on track to join Tim Duncan and Bo Outlaw as the only NCAA players since 1992 to average at least 10 boards, three assists and two blocks. He also leads the nation in box plus-minus, which is another reason to look past how Tillman likely won't offer much as a scorer in the NBA."

The Spartans finished 22-9 with a No. 9 AP ranking in an abbreviated season. The NCAA tournament was canceled March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the season wound down, Tillman posted consecutive double-doubles with 14 points and 12 rebounds against Maryland and 23 points and 15 rebounds against Penn State—both victories. Then, in what could be his final collegiate game, Tillman recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in an 80-69 win over Ohio State.