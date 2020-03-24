Ex-Lions CB Rashaan Melvin, Jaguars Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $2.3M Contract

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal worth $2.3 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Last season was the 30-year-old's lone year in Detroit. He appeared in 13 games, starting 12, and recorded 11 passes defended and 68 tackles (59 solo).

Melvin went undrafted out of Northern Illinois and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and did not appear in an NFL game until Dec. 14, 2014, with the Baltimore Ravens.

Melvin stayed in Baltimore until the team released him in October 2015, and the New England Patriots claimed him off waivers. He spent much of the '15 campaign with the Pats, appearing in eight games, before finding solid footing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Melvin played 25 games (19 starts) with Indianapolis across the 2016 and '17 seasons. His 2017 campaign was especially strong with a career-high three interceptions across 10 games (all starts):

Melvin parlayed his final year with the Colts into a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Oakland Raiders:

However, his momentum didn't translate from Indy to the Bay. He played 14 games (seven starts) with one pick, nine passes defended and 56 tackles:

Melvin recouped his stock with a career-high 68 tackles last year.

Jacksonville needed to add depth at cornerback after trading 28-year-old Pro Bowler A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos. The Jags finished 16th in passing defense last season (236.1 yards per game) and tied for 25th in interceptions (10).