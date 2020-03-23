Cam Newton Trade Rumors: Patriots Won't Acquire QB Due to $19M Contract

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Cam Newton may be the most notable quarterback the New England Patriots could acquire to replace Tom Brady, but they reportedly don't want to pay the $19.1 million the Carolina Panthers QB is set to earn.

In regards to Newton and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Monday's episode of Get Up, "I don't think the Patriots are clamoring for either option right now." He pointed to Newton's $19.1 million 2020 salary and Dalton's $17 million-plus salary as the driving factors.

"There's nobody that the Patriots have identified that that money is worth spending on," Schefter noted, adding, "Right now, they feel pretty comfortable with the quarterback position" with Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

There are question marks when it comes to Newton.

He turns 31 years old in May, played just two games last year and underwent surgery on his foot in December. What's more, few quarterbacks in the league have taken the physical punishment Newton did in his prime whether in the pocket or when hurting opposing defenses with his legs.

Still, he won the league MVP in 2015 while leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He also has three Pro Bowl appearances on a resume that far surpasses anything the three current Patriots quarterbacks can match.

As for Dalton, he could be on the way out in Cincinnati with the Bengals poised to enter the Joe Burrow era with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The three-time Pro Bowler led Cincinnati to the playoffs five straight times from 2011 through 2015 and would give New England a postseason-tested option.

However, as with Newton, Schefter suggested the Patriots think the money he's due would be better spent elsewhere as they look to make strides in their first season without Brady.

The franchise that has won three of the last six Super Bowls lost in the AFC Wild Card Round last season and will now be asked to find success without Brady to lead the way. It doesn't seem like Newton will be tasked with that responsibility given his contract.