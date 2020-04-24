Antoine Winfield Jr. Drafted by Buccaneers: TB's Depth Chart After Round 2

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., the son of former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr., was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 45 pick in Round 2.

Here's where Winfield will likely slot into Tampa Bay's secondary:

LDE - Ndamukong Suh, Patrick O'Connor

NT - Vita Vea

RDE - William Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches

OLB - Anthony Nelson, Kahzin Daniels

ILB - Devin White, Jack Cichy

ILB - Lavonte David, Kendell Beckwith

OLB - Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul

CB - Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean

CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting, M.J. Stewart

FS - Antoine Winfield Jr.*, Mike Edwards, D'Cota Dixon

SS - Justin Evans, Jordan Whitehead

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Winfield, 21, spent four years at Minnesota, registering 172 tackles, four sacks, nine interceptions, six passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. He was excellent in the 2019 campaign, with 83 tackles, seven interceptions, three sacks, a defensive touchdown and two forced fumbles.

That earned him unanimous first-team All-America accolades, the first Gophers player to achieve the feat since center Greg Eslinger in 2005.

Those accolades, along with his football lineage, were solid marks on his resume. His father was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, and Winfield Jr. credited his father with helping along his own football career and work ethic.

"Watching him work hard throughout his career is what really taught me how to work hard," he told Jarrett Bell of USA Today in February. "I feel like that's a testament to me being here."

He added: "At a young age, I was being taught things most other kids weren't even thinking about at that time. Having an All-Pro dad play football and he's out in the backyard doing footwork (drills) and I'm out there doing footwork at an early age, watching film at a young age and doing everything most kids wish they had. I don't take it for granted at all."

It also helped Winfield's draft stock that he performed well at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.45 40-yard dash. While he doesn't have ideal size for the position at 5'9" and 203 pounds, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted in his scouting report that Winfield "isn't a star" but is "a quality building block with the toughness and intelligence to help fortify the back end."

Zierlein compared him to T.J. Ward. Tampa Bay will be hoping he can perhaps reach the heights of his father's career, albeit at a different position.