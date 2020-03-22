Rudy Gobert Says He Lost Senses of Smell and Taste Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2020

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert shoots the ball in a pregame warmup before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Kim Raff)
Kim Raff/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert described his worsening symptoms associated with the coronavirus Sunday on Twitter:

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, although he was asymptomatic at the time and was preparing to play in a game until he received his test results, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The league suspended its season the same day, while at least a dozen more NBA players have tested positive for the virus.

More than 300,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has led to nearly 13,000 deaths worldwide, per CNN.com.

The most prevalent symptoms for the respiratory disease include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, per the Center for Disease Control, but more indicators have been discovered.

The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology announced Friday there have been an increase in patients suffering from anosmia, a lost sense of smell.

Since contracting the virus, Gobert has said he wished he took it more seriously:

Video Play Button

The 27-year-old also pledged $500,000 for related causes, including $200,000 to aid the employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena who will not be able to work during the league's absence.

Related

    Jazz Owner Gail Miller Joins Gobert in Donating to Workers Amid Coronavirus

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Jazz Owner Gail Miller Joins Gobert in Donating to Workers Amid Coronavirus

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Rumors on 2020 NBA Draft

    Catch up on who declared for the draft following the cancelation of March Madness ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest Rumors on 2020 NBA Draft

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report

    Changes We Could See When NBA Returns

    Based on Adam Silver's comments and our speculation, the only sure thing is that the league will be altered when play resumes

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Changes We Could See When NBA Returns

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Is MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume

    As great as LeBron has been all season, Greek Freak has been better on both ends of the court.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Is MVP If the Season Doesn't Resume

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report