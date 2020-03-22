Rudy Gobert Says He Lost Senses of Smell and Taste Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Kim Raff/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert described his worsening symptoms associated with the coronavirus Sunday on Twitter:

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, although he was asymptomatic at the time and was preparing to play in a game until he received his test results, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The league suspended its season the same day, while at least a dozen more NBA players have tested positive for the virus.

More than 300,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has led to nearly 13,000 deaths worldwide, per CNN.com.

The most prevalent symptoms for the respiratory disease include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, per the Center for Disease Control, but more indicators have been discovered.

The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology announced Friday there have been an increase in patients suffering from anosmia, a lost sense of smell.

Since contracting the virus, Gobert has said he wished he took it more seriously:

The 27-year-old also pledged $500,000 for related causes, including $200,000 to aid the employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena who will not be able to work during the league's absence.