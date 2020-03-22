Falcons' Todd Gurley 'Still Has It' Amid Injury Rumors, Says Anonymous RB Coach

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Running back Todd Gurley's comeback tour will begin in earnest when Week 1 rolls around, but buzz is already starting to build that the former Los Angles Ram is ready and able to return to his All-Pro form.

Analyst Bucky Brooks of NFL.com notes in his latest scouting report he's been told by an AFC running backs coach that the 25-year-old, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, can remain productive under the right circumstances. That's despite rumors of a knee issue still hampering the tailback.

"Gurley still has it," the anonymous coach told Brooks. "[The Rams] didn't use him enough, but his speed, burst and running skills are still there. He just needs to be featured like he was in 2017 and 2018. If he gets the rock, he will put up big numbers."

