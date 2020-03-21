Report: Todd Gurley's Knee Injury Still 'Very Bad' After Signing with Falcons

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2020

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Although Todd Gurley wasn't unemployed long, his knee injuries could still be an issue.

The running back reportedly agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons Friday just one day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

However, the knee problems that held him back in 2019 are reportedly still "very bad," according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

Gurley had initially suffered a torn ACL in college at Georgia, and his left knee remains an issue. In June of 2019, it was reported he had arthritis in his knee.

"Once a player has an arthritic condition, you don't know what's going to happen," a source told Schultz. "It's different for every person. You're sort of playing Russian roulette because you never know how fast it will accelerate."

The running back earned first-team All-Pro honors in both 2017 and 2018, totaling 3,924 yards from scrimmage and 40 total touchdowns in that stretch. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 6.0 yards per touch during these two seasons.

His production fell drastically in 2019 as he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and 4.2 yards per touch. Though he still scored 14 touchdowns from scrimmage, his 857 rushing yards were a career low.

It led to his release from the Rams just two years after signing a four-year, $60 million deal.

Video Play Button

Atlanta could use Gurley's production when he's at his best, but there appears to be a lot of risk surrounding the 25-year-old.

Related

    Your Team's Smartest Move So Far 👏

    Applauding at least one move for every team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Your Team's Smartest Move So Far 👏

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Fix FA Mistakes at the Draft 📝

    What teams can do in April to correct their whiff in March

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How to Fix FA Mistakes at the Draft 📝

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Doesn't Anybody Want Jameis Winston?

    There are reportedly zero teams calling NFL's 2019 yards leader...will he play anywhere in 2020?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Doesn't Anybody Want Jameis Winston?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Players Left After Week 1 of Free Agency

    Top options still available at every position

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Best Players Left After Week 1 of Free Agency

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report