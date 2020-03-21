Report: Todd Gurley's Knee Injury Still 'Very Bad' After Signing with Falcons

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Although Todd Gurley wasn't unemployed long, his knee injuries could still be an issue.

The running back reportedly agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons Friday just one day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, the knee problems that held him back in 2019 are reportedly still "very bad," according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

Gurley had initially suffered a torn ACL in college at Georgia, and his left knee remains an issue. In June of 2019, it was reported he had arthritis in his knee.

"Once a player has an arthritic condition, you don't know what's going to happen," a source told Schultz. "It's different for every person. You're sort of playing Russian roulette because you never know how fast it will accelerate."

The running back earned first-team All-Pro honors in both 2017 and 2018, totaling 3,924 yards from scrimmage and 40 total touchdowns in that stretch. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 6.0 yards per touch during these two seasons.

His production fell drastically in 2019 as he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and 4.2 yards per touch. Though he still scored 14 touchdowns from scrimmage, his 857 rushing yards were a career low.

It led to his release from the Rams just two years after signing a four-year, $60 million deal.

Atlanta could use Gurley's production when he's at his best, but there appears to be a lot of risk surrounding the 25-year-old.