Rick Pitino: 'Shocking' Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn't Give Knicks a Meeting

Although Rick Pitino spent the past few years coaching in Greece, he still paid attention to the NBA.

In an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post, Pitino said he was "shocked" the Brooklyn Nets moved on from Kenny Atkinson. He also noted his surprise that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving snubbed the New York Knicks in free agency:

"Without giving the Knicks an interview, that was shocking. The Knicks today, it's not like the old days, where everybody dreamed of playing at Madison Square Garden. When I was playing ball, you'd give everything to get to Madison Square Garden. So it's a little bit different today, and the Knick organization is going through difficult times, but hopefully they got the right leadership now and they'll turn it around."

Pitino was recently hired as head coach of Iona College.

