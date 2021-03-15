    Markus Golden, Cardinals Agree to 2-Year Contract Worth Reported $9M

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 09: Markus Golden #44 of the New York Giants in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during their game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 09, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Markus Golden's second stint with the Arizona Cardinals will continue a bit longer with the linebacker reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $9 million deal Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    The Cardinals confirmed the length of the agreement after Rapoport's report:  

    The linebacker had signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with New York in 2019 then significantly outplayed it. Golden finished 2019 with 72 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and one fumble recovery while playing a full 16-game season for the first time since 2016, yet the Giants traded him back to Arizona for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick in October.

    Now, he's cashing in on free agency.  

    The 29-year-old had much to prove after tearing his ACL in Week 4 of the 2017 season when he was with the Arizona Cardinals, and his year in New York helped him do just that. He finished as the Giants' leader in sacks with 5.5 more than his next closest teammate (Lorenzo Carter) and was fifth in tackles, making him a bright spot on an otherwise porous defense.

    After watching the likes of fellow linebackers Devon Kennard, Jamie Collins, Joe Schobert and Kyle Van Noy agree to large-scale deals, Golden bided his time a bit before agreeing to a new contract. That paid off in the end for Arizona, which now locks up a familiar face.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 58th overall pick out of Missouri in the 2015 draft by the Cardinals, Golden spent his first four years in the league with Arizona before joining New York.

    Related

      Jonnu Gets $50M from Pats

      Ex-Titans TE Jonnu Smith signs 4-year, $50M deal in major upgrade for Patriots offense (Schefter)

      Jonnu Gets $50M from Pats
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jonnu Gets $50M from Pats

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal

      Bucs LB agrees to four-year deal worth up to $72M with $36M fully guaranteed (Schefter)

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Cardinals Re-Sign Andy Lee

      Arizona brings back veteran punter on a one-year deal (NFL Network)

      Cardinals Re-Sign Andy Lee
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Cardinals Re-Sign Andy Lee

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Multiple playoff teams will pursue Patrick Peterson, purely as a cornerback

      Multiple playoff teams will pursue Patrick Peterson, purely as a cornerback
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Multiple playoff teams will pursue Patrick Peterson, purely as a cornerback

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk