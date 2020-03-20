Saints' Updated Depth Chart After Emmanuel Sanders' Reported $16M Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints added another weapon to one of the NFL's best offenses when wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract on Friday, per ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter.

Sanders, 33, caught 66 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers in 2019. He's entering his 11th NFL campaign after starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-2013.

The Super Bowl 50 winner has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt from 2014-2016 and caught a career-high 71.6 percent of his targets in 2018.

With Ted Ginn a free agent (and presumably out of the 2020 picture with the Sanders signing), here's what the Saints offense could look like come September.

Saints Offense (3-WR Sets)

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Alvin Kamara

WR1: Michael Thomas

WR2: Emmanuel Sanders

WR3: Tre'Quan Smith

TE: Jared Cook

LT: Terron Armstead

LG: Andrus Peat

C: Erik McCoy

RG: Larry Warford

RT: Ryan Ramczyk

Other Notable Players, Offense: QB/WR Taysom Hill, RB Latavius Murray, TE Josh Hill

Analysis

Sanders should fit in as Brees' second target, someone who can find gaps in the defense and help move the chains.

He isn't as much of a deep threat as the talented Ginn, but Sanders has been a reliable wideout for his entire career, acting as a security blanket for quarterbacks when needed.

However, he is capable of dominating and making game-breaking plays at a moment's notice, like when he went off against New Orleans for seven catches, 157 yards and one touchdown (plus a 35-yard touchdown pass) while playing for the 49ers last year.

Perhaps the Saints took notice before signing him, but Sanders is an upgrade over Ginn (30 catches on 56 targets, 421 yards, two touchdowns last year) and therefore a scary component of an offense that finished third in points per game in 2019.

As for the rest of the Saints, the big three of No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook all return, as does the offensive line.

Thomas caught an NFL-record 149 passes last year on 185 targets. With the addition of Sanders, Thomas' weekly burden to carry the passing offense should be decreased a little. Still, the NFL's best wideout in 2019 should still be called upon frequently as the Saints look to win their fourth straight NFC South title.

Kamara had a bit of a down year compared to his first two seasons, but amassing 1,330 scrimmage yards, catching 81 passes (for the third straight year no less) and rushing for 4.7 yards per carry is a great season by most running back's standards.

Still, the ex-Tennessee back is a potent threat any time he touches the ball. The same goes for the reliable and underrated Latavius Murray, who filled in admirably for Kamara when called upon. The ex-Minnesota Viking and Oakland Raider rushed for 637 yards and scored six touchdowns last year.

He notably put the offense on his back in two midseason starts versus the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, going for 307 scrimmage yards and four scores.

The always dependable Cook has blossomed in a well-oiled offense, going off for a career-high 16.4 yards per reception and nine touchdowns (on just 65 targets) last year. Cook and Brees found a great rapport with each other in the second half of the year, and that should continue into 2020.

The wild card of the group is third-year pro Tre'Quan Smith, who's proven more than capable of delivering big games. The former Central Florida star delivered a three-catch, 111-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Washington Redskins in 2018 before following that up with a 10/157/2 stat line versus the Philadelphia Eagles later that year.

Smith hasn't seen many targets as Brees locks onto players such as Thomas, Kamara and Cook, but he's excellent when called upon. He's snagged 46 of his 69 targets for 661 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career. If he starts seeing four or five targets per game, Smith can offer some excellent production from the third wideout slot.

And then there's Taysom Hill, the jack-of-all-trades who might be the heir apparent to Brees. Until that decision arrives, Hill will split out wide, throw passes, run the Wildcat and make plays on special teams as head coach Sean Payton pleases.

Blocking for all of them is arguably the best offensive line in the game, led by All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. The Saints ranked third in adjusted sack rate allowed, per Football Outsiders, as well as first in adjusted line yards.

Ultimately, Sanders is a great find in an offense that looks ready to explode and contend in the playoffs once again.