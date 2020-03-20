Bulls' Zach LaVine Pledges 12,500 Meals to Support Hunger Relief in Seattle

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2020

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has become the latest NBA player to help his community, pledging 12,500 meals to people in his hometown of Seattle:

The 25-year-old went to high school in Bothell, Washington, just outside of Seattle.

The state has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with 1,376 confirmed cases as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only New York has more cases in the United States.

Other high-profile NBA players who have aided relief efforts during the pandemic include Devin Booker, Larry Nance Jr. and Kyle Kuzma. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin also pledged money to help arena employees while the season is suspended.                   

