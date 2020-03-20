XFL Announces Season Canceled Due to COVID-19; Players Free to Sign with NFL

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 8: DC Defenders players pose for a photo during the XFL game against the St. Louis BattleHawks at Audi Field on March 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Hubbard/XFL via Getty Images)
XFL/Getty Images

The XFL officially announced the cancellation of the 2020 season on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The league will allow players to sign with teams in other leagues starting on March 23:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

