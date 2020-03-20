XFL Announces Season Canceled Due to COVID-19; Players Free to Sign with NFL

XFL Announces Season Canceled Due to COVID-19; Players Free to Sign with NFLMarch 20, 2020
XFL/Getty Images
The XFL officially announced the cancellation of the 2020 season on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league will allow players to sign with teams in other leagues starting on March 23:
