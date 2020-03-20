Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Says He Feels Younger After Surgery on Elbow Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) stands on the sideline during the second half of a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger is optimistic about his ability to play at a high level in 2020 after playing just two games last season because of an elbow injury that required surgery. 

In an interview with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said he feels "younger because I don't have any pain" after having his elbow surgically repaired. 

Roethlisberger left Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half after shaking his arm following a pass in the second quarter. 

The Steelers announced the following day that Roethlisberger's MRI revealed he would need season-ending surgery. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the six-time Pro Bowler didn't need Tommy John surgery, which would require a longer rehab process. 

Roethlisberger told Cook he's throwing about 40 passes each day around 20 yards, and he will "gradually ramp up the number of days and the throws and the distance and the velocity."

There is additional optimism about a return to form for the Steelers quarterback. General manager Kevin Colbert told reporters last month at the NFL Scouting Combine they "might have a better Ben Roethlisberger coming out of this surgery."

In his last full season, Roethlisberger led the NFL with 5,129 passing yards and set a career-high with 34 touchdowns in 2018. 

Video Play Button

The Steelers will be counting on Roethlisberger to get them back in the playoff picture after missing out on the postseason each of the past two seasons. 

Related

    Proof Teams Can't Overpay Running Backs

    Why teams shouldn't risk a huge investment in Todd Gurley or any other RB in today's NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Proof Teams Can't Overpay Running Backs

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Names Who Could Retire This Offseason

    These stars may have already played their last NFL game

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Big Names Who Could Retire This Offseason

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Steelers Bring Back Dangerfield on One-Year Deal

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steelers Bring Back Dangerfield on One-Year Deal

    Dale Lolley
    via DKPittsburghSports.com

    Updated Draft Needs After First Wave of FA

    Roster needs for every team after recent moves

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Updated Draft Needs After First Wave of FA

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report