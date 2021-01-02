5-Star OT Tristan Leigh Commits to Clemson over LSU, Florida, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

The Clemson Tigers have boosted the 2021 recruiting class with the addition of offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

Leigh announced his commitment to the school Saturday as part of the All-American Bowl Declaration Show.

When asked on the show about why he chose to play for head coach Dabo Swinney at Clemson, Leigh pointed to the togetherness that the Tigers play with.

The 5-star recruit is considered one of the best linemen in the country, rated the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2021 class and No. 11 overall player, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

At 6'5", 270 pounds, Leigh has an excellent frame that will allow him to build muscle and become an even more imposing player in the future.

Of course, the Virginia native is already an imposing player with excellent athleticism for his size.

He earned MVP honors at the National Combine in January, earning praise as the unanimous No. 1 prospect in a camp filled with other high-profile prospects, per Chad Ricardo of NBC Sports.

"When plays start, I flip a switch and go full speed 'til the whistle blows," Leigh said. "I like to play really physical. In football, if you're really physical when you go at someone, 75 percent of the time, they won't want to play with you anymore."

This attitude will help him at the next level as he tries to make an impact with his new team.

Out of dozens of offers from around the country, including some of the top programs in college football, Leigh decided to play ball at Clemson.

The Tigers have developed several high-profile offensive linemen over the past decade, giving them the ability to win in the trenches against top competition in the ACC and nationally. Though the team already has impressive depth at the position, Leigh could see early playing time at the college level.

If he lives up to expectations, the tackle could be one of the best in the conference before too long.