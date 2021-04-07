Davion Mitchell Declares for 2021 NBA Draft After Baylor's Championship Run

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Baylor junior point guard Davion Mitchell has declared for the 2021 NBA draft and plans to hire an agent, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Mitchell averaged 14.1 points on 51.1 percent shooting (44.7 percent from three-point range), 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the national champion Bears, who went 28-2 and beat the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs in the title game.

Mitchell was sensational in the Final Four, scoring a total of 27 points and dishing out 16 assists in a pair of victories over Gonzaga and Houston.

He'll now look to parlay his tournament performance into a higher selection in the 2021 NBA draft.

Mitchell landed at No. 11 on Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's post-tournament big board, and the analyst said the following about the 22-year-old:

"Not many 22-year-old guards who are drafted approach star status. Devonte' Graham and Malcolm Brogdon feel like the closest in recent years, and Fred VanVleet (undrafted) is there, too. But Mitchell's breakout feels real.

"Forget the stats. The eye test sees elite-level explosion, sharp dribble moves to separate and shooting skills off the catch or dribble. He makes true point guard passing reads, and there is no question about his defensive effectiveness and its potential to translate given his strong frame, quickness and intensity.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I'm not sold that Mitchell is the next Donovan Mitchell. But it's become too obvious that he's an NBA player with a valuable archetype as a three-and-D guard at baseline with upside to generate offense out of isolation and ball-screen situations. Mitchell is a legitimate can't-lose pick even if the upside never kicks in."

The 6'2" Mitchell, who started his career at Auburn before transferring to Baylor, enjoyed a vast improvement year-to-year with the Bears. His shooting percentage rose from 40.9 to 51.1, and his points per game increased from 9.9 to 14.1. He was arguably Baylor's best player in the tournament, although a case can be made for Jared Butler, who ended up winning the Most Outstanding Player award.

Still, Mitchell's performance can't go unnoticed, and he's smart to ride this momentum into the draft while his stock is as high as it has ever been. It's a tough loss for Baylor, who loses Mitchell's last year of eligibility, but the point guard's calling is in the NBA.