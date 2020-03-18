Patriots Rumors: Ex-Buccaneers DT Beau Allen Agrees to 2-Year, $8M Contract

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are adding to their defense by reportedly bringing in Beau Allen from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan, the defensive tackle has agreed to a two-year deal that maxes out at $8 million.

Allen is coming off a three-year, $15 million deal with the Bucs after playing his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2019, the 6'3", 327-pounder played in 13 games off the bench while picking up 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks. The Wisconsin product has mostly served as added depth on defense throughout his career. Through 90 games in the NFL, Allen has started just 16 times. Only once has he posted more than three starts in a season (2018).

Yet the depth he provides has been valuable in the right situations. During the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl victory, Allen recorded two tackles as Philadelphia knocked off New England.

Usage has certainly been the biggest factor in Allen's career. According to Pro Football Reference, he has played more than 40 percent of his team's defensive snaps just once (41 in 2017) and saw his numbers drop to a career low during his final year in Tampa (16).

How the Patriots want to deploy him next season will be a contributing factor toward whether the signing is successful. New England has lost a few notable defensive players this offseason, including linebackers Jamie Collins Sr. and Kyle Van Noy and lineman Danny Shelton.

The Minnesota native was drafted in the seventh round in 2014 (224th overall) and has tallied 117 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery in his career.