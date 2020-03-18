Timeline of Nick Foles' Rollercoaster Career with Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Nick Foles has lived so many lives throughout his NFL career it's sometimes hard to remember he's still just 31 years old. From middling draft pick to Super Bowl savior to multiple benchings, the quarterback has experienced every high and low there is in professional football.

The next chapter of Foles' career began on Wednesday when the Chicago Bears reportedly traded a compensatory fourth-round draft to acquire the Texas native from the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's been a long, strange road for Foles in the NFL. Here's how he got here:

2012

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Foles in the third round of the NFL draft (88th overall), giving him a four-year contract to back up starter Michael Vick.

Vick is sidelined with a concussion leading Foles to make his first NFL start in Week 11 against Washington, where he completed 21-of-46 passes for 204 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns in a 31-6 blowout loss.

Ahead of Week 13, Eagles coach Andy Reid announces Foles will remain the starter for the rest of the season.

On December 26, Foles is placed on injured reserve with a broken hand and misses the rest of the season.

Final stats: 1-5 record as a starter, 1,699 passing yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions, eight fumbles, one rushing touchdown, 79.1 QB rating.

2013

Reid is replaced by new head coach Chip Kelly, who benches Foles for Vick until the latter suffers a hamstring injury in Week 5.

Foles is named the starter ahead of Week 6.

In Week 9, Foles ties the record for most touchdown passes in a game with seven against the then-Oakland Raiders in a 49-20 Eagles victory—delivering a 158.3 QB rating and earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time that season.

Week 10 sees Foles continue his hot streak as he becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to post back-to-back games with a QB rating above 149 in a 27-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Foles is named NFC Player of the Month for November.

When the Eagles' season ends, Foles is named to his first Pro Bowl and passes Tom Brady for the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history (27:2).

Foles wins Pro Bowl Offensive MVP.

Final regular-season stats: 8-2 as a starter, 2,891 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, two interceptions, three rushing touchdowns, 119.2 QB rating

Final playoff stats: 0-1 as a starter, 195 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, 105.0 QB rating

2014

Foles opens the season as the Eagles starter and leads Philly to a 34-17 comeback victory over Jacksonville after fumbling twice and throwing one pick in the first half.

In Week 8, Foles sets a franchise record for most completions in a game by going 36-of-62 passing in a 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The following week, in the first half against the Houston Texans, Foles suffers a broken collarbone and is placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Final stats: 6-2 as a starter, 2,163 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, four fumbles, zero rushing touchdowns, 81.4 QB rating

2015

After finishing the season 10-6, Foles is traded over the offseason to the then-St. Louis Rams with a fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft and 2016 second-round pick for quarterback Sam Bradford and a 2015 fifth-round pick.

The Rams sign Foles to a two-year, $24.5 million extension ahead of the season.

During his first game in St. Louis, Foles leads the Rams to 34-31 overtime victory against the reigning NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks.

A string of inconsistent play and constant turnovers force the Rams to bench Foles for backup Case Keenum in Week 9.

Case Keenum suffers a concussion and St. Louis reinstates Foles as starter from Week 11-Week 12.

Foles is benched again when Keenum is healthy.

Final stats: 4-7 record as starter, 2,052 passing yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions, one rushing touchdown, five fumbles, 69.0 QB rating

2016

The Rams grant Foles his release after drafting quarterback Jared Goff with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Foles signs as a backup QB with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, $1.75 million deal that includes a second-year option—the move reunites him with his former coach in Philadelphia, Andy Reid.

A concussion to starter Alex Smith leads the Chiefs to turn to Foles during Week 8 and leads him to start Week 9.

After seeing action in just three games, Kansas City declines the second-year option on Foles contract, making him a free agent again.

Final stats: 1-0 as a starter, 410 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 105.9 QB rating

2017

Foles returns to Philadelphia on a two-year deal as a backup to Carson Wentz.

Wentz tears his ACL in Week 14 thrusting Foles back into the starters role on an Eagles team that clinches its first NFC East title since 2013.

Foles leads the Eagles to 15-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round by completing 23 passes for 246 yards.

In the NFC Championship Game, Foles throws three touchdown passes and tallies 352 yards as the Eagles defeat the Minnesota Vikings to advance to the Super Bowl.

Foles is named MVP of Super Bowl LII after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 while becoming the first player in NFL history to both throw and catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.

Final regular-season stats:2-1 as a starter, 537 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions, six fumbles, 79.5 QB rating

Final playoff stats: 3-0 as a starter, 971 passing yards, six touchdowns, one interception, two fumbles, one receiving touchdown, 115.7 QB rating

2018

Philadelphia restructures Foles contract to include more incentives if he becomes the starter, including an additional mutual option for 2019.

Foles is named starter for the first two weeks of the season as Wentz is not medically cleared to return from his ACL injury.

Due to a back injury, Wentz is benched in Week 15, giving Foles another opportunity to start.

In Week 16, Foles throws for 471 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 32-30 victory over the Houston Texans, breaking Donovan McNabb's franchise record for passing yards in a single game.

In the regular season finale against Washington, Foles ties an NFL record with 25 consecutive completions to clinch a second-straight playoff berth for Philadelphia.

In the NFC Wild Card game, Foles led the Eagles on a game-winning touchdown drive with 56 seconds left in Chicago in the now infamous "Double Doink" game.

The Eagles fall to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round as Foles gets picked off on a potential game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Final regular-season stats: 4-1 as a starter, 1,413 passing yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, four fumbles, 96 QB rating

Final playoff stats: 1-1 as a starter, 467 passing yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions, 70.6 QB rating

2019

Foles declines the mutual option on his contract and becomes a free agent for the third time in four seasons.

On March 13, Foles signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars for four-years and $88 million with $50.1 million guaranteed.

In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Foles suffered a broken left clavicle in the first quarter and is placed on injured reserve.

On November 5, Foles was activated off IR and named the starter again as rookie Gardner Minshew headed back to the bench.

In Week 13, Foles is benched for Minshew after three turnovers in the first half led the Jaguars to a 25-0 deficit at halftime to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The following week Minshew is named starter for the remainder of the season.

Final stats: 0-4 as a starter, 736 passing yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, two fumbles, 84.6 QB rating

2020

Foles reportedly is traded to Chicago for a fourth-round compensatory draft pick.

Through eight years in the NFL, Foles has been through a lot. Now onto his fourth franchise, he's hoping there are more peaks than valleys left in his career.

Stats via Pro Football Reference.