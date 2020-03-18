Report: Former Raiders WR Seth Roberts Agrees to Contract with Panthers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 11: Seth Roberts #11 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball during the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts, who spent the 2019 season with the Baltimore Ravens, has reportedly reached an agreement to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Panthers release Eric Reid 1 year after contract extension

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Panthers release Eric Reid 1 year after contract extension

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Report: Chargers Sticking with Tyrod

    LA plans to start Tyrod Taylor in 2020 instead of signing or trading for another veteran QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chargers Sticking with Tyrod

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Who Will Still Get PAID 💰

    B/R predicts the massive paydays that have yet to be struck

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Who Will Still Get PAID 💰

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears Trade for Nick Foles 🚨

    Jags agree to trade QB to Chicago for compensatory fourth-round pick one year after $88M contract (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Trade for Nick Foles 🚨

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report