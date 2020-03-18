Report: Former Raiders WR Seth Roberts Agrees to Contract with Panthers

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts, who spent the 2019 season with the Baltimore Ravens, has reportedly reached an agreement to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

