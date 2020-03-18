Wilson Chandler Details Treatment by Building Manager After Nets' COVID-19 Tests

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler said he faced negative treatment from his building manager after the team announced four players had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chandler took to Twitter Wednesday to detail the exchange (warning: contains profanity):

Among the four Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19 was Kevin Durant, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press.

Brooklyn has not released the names of the other three players, although the team noted only one was experiencing symptoms.

Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have led to the suspension or cancellation of sports leagues, tournaments and events across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, there have been over 190,000 confirmed cases worldwide, including 4,356 in the United States as of Wednesday.

Chandler's experience demonstrated the stigma associated with the virus, which the players association had sought to avoid by not disclosing names.

"A whole lot of us are going to test positive. ... I don't intend to disclose identities because there's a stigma attached to that," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

"I was hearing the numbers that 40 to 50 percent of our population will be positive for the virus, whether or not we test for it," Roberts added.