Rumors on Becky Lynch's Truck, Sasha Banks Comments on WWE WrestleMania; CM Punk

Lynch's Truck Was Reportedly Meant for WrestleMania Entrance

WWE reportedly had bigger plans in place for the semi-trailer truck Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch was shown driving prior to Monday's episode of Raw.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson and Paul Jordan, the truck was originally supposed to be part of Lynch's entrance at WrestleMania 36 and would have been on display at WrestleMania Axxess.

There was no longer a need for the truck at WrestleMania, however, since the coronavirus pandemic resulted in WWE moving WrestleMania from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance.

While it is unfortunate that The Man won't have her big entrance, using the truck Monday made sense because it was 3:16 Day in celebration of WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Austin is well known for commandeering some unique vehicles, including beer trucks, cement trucks and zambonis, so Becky arriving in a semi was reminiscent of The Texas Rattlesnake.

Although there may not be much pomp and circumstance involved, Lynch still has a big match on tap at WrestleMania, as she will defend the Raw Women's title against Shayna Baszler.

After beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of last year's WrestleMania in front of more than 80,000 people, Lynch will look to best Baszler with no fans in attendance.

Banks Vows to Put on Strong Performance at WrestleMania for WWE Universe

SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks took to social media Tuesday to give her thoughts on WrestleMania 36 getting moved to the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a lengthy Instagram post, The Boss expressed sadness for the fans who won't be able to attend, but vowed to put on a good show for everyone watching at home:

"It honestly hurts to know that fans, whom a lot of save their money all year to go to wrestlemania, won't be able to attend. The idea of a parent having to tell their child that they won't be able to go breaks my heart. Fans make wrestlemania week! All of the events, axxess, they aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it. But in the end, the world is a scary place right now, and priority number 1 is everyone's health and safety. So on April 5th, wrestlemania will happen, and we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. I wish you were there, but I will perform as if all of you are, because it's what you deserve like a boss. #wrestlemania."

While Banks plays a heel on television, it is clear that she appreciates the WWE fans worldwide and wants to help distract them with entertainment during a time of great uncertainty.

Banks isn't yet officially part of a match at WrestleMania, but she and SmackDown Women's champion Bayley have been the focal point of the blue brand's women's divison.

Having Sasha turn on Bayley this close to WrestleMania isn't likely, but perhaps they could team up against another duo or take part in a multi-woman match with the SmackDown Women's title on the line.

Whatever WWE decides to do with Sasha and Bayley, they are two of the company's best all-around performers, and they figure to create some memorable moments for fans watching across the globe.

Punk Talks What Could Entice Him to Return to Wrestling

CM Punk has been back in the wrestling world for a few months as an analyst on FS1's WWE Backstage, but fans continue to wonder if an in-ring return could be in the cards.

Punk was asked about that during an appearance on Swings & Mrs. (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth) and didn't rule it out: "I get that question a lot, and it changes. It's a very fluid answer. Currently, if the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me across the ring from me, I think I might be able to get it done, but nobody's dangled the right carrot."

The 41-year-old veteran also mentioned a few current WWE Superstars and a New Japan Pro-Wrestling star as performers he could potentially be convinced to come back and face:

"As far as people that I've worked with before, I think if there was a clean slate so to speak, if the money was right. I think a guy like Daniel Bryan. I would go, 'Oh, OK, I'll listen to your idea.' If you said John Cena, I'll probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I'll listen to your idea. For people I haven't ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I'll listen to your idea. Like I said, there's a lot of moving parts."

Punk has not wrestled since leaving WWE in early 2014, instead focusing on a UFC career, but he seems unlikely to ever have another UFC fight after losing twice decisively.

Returning to wrestling for WWE or AEW has been speculated by many, but his only true involvement in wrestling for the time being is his role with WWE Backstage. Punk noted that it is up to the wrestling companies that want him to present him with an intriguing idea: "I'm busy doing other stuff, and nobody, I think, has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It's not all up to me ladies and gentlemen. It's up to the people that run the companies."

Any wrestling company would greatly benefit from Punk given his name recognition and skill set, and the impact of his return would be increased since he hasn't wrestled in more than six years.

While Punk's contract is with Fox rather than WWE, one can assume WWE may have a leg up on every other company in terms of bringing him back into the fold, so if WWE has any interest in doing so, perhaps pitching something with Bryan, Cena or Mysterio would be a logical starting point.

