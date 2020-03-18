Juventus' Owners Donate €10M to Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The owners of Juventus have donated €10 million (£9 million) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.

A statement on the Juventus website read:

"The Agnelli Family has made a €10 million donation to the Italian Civil Protection Department, as it manages the emergency at national level; and to Specchio dei Tempi /La Stampa (a social assistance organization which operates in the Region of Piedmont), to respond to the local health and social needs in the city of Turin and Piedmont."

Additionally, the Agnellis have assisted in the purchase of 150 ventilators and "their immediate air transport to Italy."

Italy has been the hardest hit of all European countries by the coronavirus outbreak and is second worldwide to only China in terms of cases and deaths.

According to CNN, as of Tuesday there have been 27,980 cases in the country and 2,158 deaths.

As with the rest of Europe, football has been shutdown in a bid to manage the spread of the virus. Serie A and the Coppa Italia have been postponed indefinitely.

Juve's last match, a 2-0 league victory over title rivals Inter Milan on March 8, was played behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The victory extended Juve's lead over Inter to nine points, but Lazio remain just one point back in second:

The Old Lady are attempting to win a ninth consecutive league title in 2019-20, and they are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia against AC Milan, the first leg of which ended 1-1 at the San Siro.

Meanwhile, Juve trail 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Lyon after the first leg.