Patriots Rumors: New England Isn't 'Rushing' to Add a QB After Tom Brady's Exit

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 18, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 17: A view of Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots, on March 17, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Quarterback Tom Brady announced he will leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the team to enter free agency. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots aren't in a hurry to add another quarterback to the roster even as Tom Brady reportedly prepares to sign in Tampa Bay.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Patriots will look to either add a veteran or acquire a QB in the draft but "aren't rushing into anything."

Earlier on Tuesday, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager said the Patriots "love" Jarrett Stidham, who backed up Brady as a rookie last season, and are excited about his future. That would seemingly make Stidham the starter at this point with third-stringer Cody Kessler moving into the No. 2 slot on the depth chart.

     

