Patriots Rumors: New England Isn't 'Rushing' to Add a QB After Tom Brady's Exit

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots aren't in a hurry to add another quarterback to the roster even as Tom Brady reportedly prepares to sign in Tampa Bay.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Patriots will look to either add a veteran or acquire a QB in the draft but "aren't rushing into anything."

Earlier on Tuesday, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager said the Patriots "love" Jarrett Stidham, who backed up Brady as a rookie last season, and are excited about his future. That would seemingly make Stidham the starter at this point with third-stringer Cody Kessler moving into the No. 2 slot on the depth chart.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.