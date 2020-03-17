Jordan Poyer, Bills Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $20.5 M Contract Extension

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills and safety Jordan Poyer agreed to a two-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news Tuesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal is worth $20.5 million.

Poyer, who turns 29 next month, spent his last three seasons in Buffalo and started 47 of a possible 48 regular-season games. He recorded 107 combined tackles and two interceptions as part of a dominant Bills defense last season.

