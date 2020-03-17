Jordan Poyer, Bills Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $20.5 M Contract Extension

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills and safety Jordan Poyer agreed to a two-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news Tuesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal is worth $20.5 million.

Poyer, who turns 29 next month, spent his last three seasons in Buffalo and started 47 of a possible 48 regular-season games. He recorded 107 combined tackles and two interceptions as part of a dominant Bills defense last season.

                                                                                             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    What a day for Bills fans

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    What a day for Bills fans

    WGR 550 SportsRadio
    via WGR 550 SportsRadio

    Raiders Signing Jason Witten

    Ex-Cowboys TE will sign 1-year, $4.75M deal with Vegas after 16 seasons in Dallas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Raiders Signing Jason Witten

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Colts Signing Philip Rivers

    Indy agrees to 1-year, $25M deal with 8-time Pro Bowl QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Colts Signing Philip Rivers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Trades That Could Still Happen 👀

    Nothing seems unrealistic anymore

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Biggest Trades That Could Still Happen 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report