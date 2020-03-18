What If the NBA Season Is Already Over?

We know nothing.

That point can't be stressed enough. We. Know. Nothing.

We don't know when the COVID-19 pandemic will peak, or when it will pass or how many will die.

We don't know when bars and restaurants and schools will reopen, or when "social distancing" will fade into a weird, quaint memory.

We don't know when life will return to normal.

So we can't possibly predict when the NBA will resume play. Or where those games will be played. Or whether fans will be allowed in the stands. Or whether there's enough time to finish the regular season and play a full postseason before the league has to start up again in the fall. Or whether next season might also be abbreviated. Or when it might begin.

We know nothing.

Some of the league's brightest minds are busily formulating contingency plans, and contingencies for the contingencies, but it's way, way, way too early to know what's realistic, or what's likely.

Will the NBA still hold the draft lottery on May 19? Will the envelopes be torn open in an empty ballroom? Or will the NBA abandon that made-for-TV contrivance and just televise the actual pingpong ball draw?

Oh, and while we're here: How will the odds be set? Based on the standings as they are now? Or does the whole thing get delayed until (and if) they play the rest of the season?

Who knows? (Spoiler: No one.)

Or, picture this: an NBA draft without the draftees. No slick suits. No ritual hat fittings. No green room full of nervous, teary-eyed parents. Just Commissioner Adam Silver, alone at the podium.

Or maybe the event goes on as usual—only with elbow bumps replacing the traditional handshake from the commish.

Possible? We don't know. No one knows.

Anything and everything is on the table. And yes, that includes canceling the rest of the 2019-20 season.

"Of course, it's possible," Silver conceded Thursday on Inside the NBA.

Underscoring the point: On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling or postponing all events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. That would take us to around May 10.

Could the NBA restart then and squeeze in every team's remaining regular-season games? Or would we just skip to the playoffs? If the season never restarts, will the NBA still hand out postseason awards?

What about free agency? Summer league?

One big shrug emoji.

But since cancellation of the season—a first in NBA history—is now within the realm of possibility, it's time to ponder all the strange consequences, such as…

The Toronto Raptors would enjoy a two-year reign as defending champions. But they would (for now) be denied a chance to repeat, with Pascal Siakam as their new centerpiece.

The Lakers would be denied their first chance at a title since 2010.

LeBron James might lose his last, best chance to win another championship, or another MVP award. He turns 36 in December. He's logged 58,000 minutes. How much longer can he play at a superstar level?

The Milwaukee Bucks would have their best season in a half-century ripped away. Giannis Antetokounmpo would have his title hopes dashed—and with free agency looming in 2021. If his future in Milwaukee depends on the Bucks being title-worthy, how would a lost season—and all the uncertainty attached to it—shape his decision? Have they shown enough to convince him?

If the season is over, the awards race would be, too. So Antetokounmpo would almost certainly repeat as MVP (over James, who needed those final 19 games to surpass him). And Ja Morant would be a near-lock to win Rookie of the Year (over Zion Williamson, who played only 19 games).

Williamson would lose his chance to make a run at the eighth seed with New Orleans. Morant, whose Memphis Grizzlies are frozen in eighth, would be denied his playoff debut.

So would Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Los Angeles Clippers would lose their first real shot at a Finals run. Kawhi Leonard's quest to be the first player to lead three franchises to the championship would be delayed. And the Clippers' window to win with Leonard and Paul George, before they hit free agency, would be down to one year.

If the season's over, the L.A. vs. L.A. debate will remain unsettled.

We'll never know how far the small-ball Houston Rockets could take their audacious experiment. And Mike D'Antoni might have already coached his last Rockets game.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons won't get to show what they learned from their heartbreak last spring—or whether the Embiid-Simmons partnership is worth continuing in Philly.

We won't get to see if Chris Paul can take the Oklahoma City Thunder where Russell Westbrook couldn't in the post-KD era—to the second round. Or whether a healthy Jusuf Nurkic can rally the Portland Trail Blazers to a playoff berth.

We'll be denied a month of Steph Curry magic, after already being robbed of four months of Steph Curry magic.

New York fans will lose eight more nights of chanting, "Sell. The. Team."

If the season's over, Gregg Popovich's legendary run with the San Antonio Spurs might be, too. Insiders considered him a 50-50 bet to retire before the league shut down. (Or maybe the truncated season motivates him to return?)

Vince Carter, still dunking at 43, would finally be done for good. Carmelo Anthony, who turns 36 in May—and whose career appeared over before Portland threw him a lifeline—might be, too. Same for Udonis Haslem (39), Kyle Korver (39) and Tyson Chandler (37).

If the season's over, every free-agent-to-be will soon be contemplating his next move. Brandon Ingram might already be an ex-Pelican, Fred VanVleet an ex-Raptor, Gordon Hayward an ex-Celtic, Montrezl Harrell an ex-Clipper, Danilo Gallinari an ex-Thunder and Joe Harris an ex-Net.

Of course, in an NBA economy wrecked by untold revenue losses, maybe the market isn't so frothy.

If the season's over, it ends with James Harden as the scoring champion (34.4 points per game) for the third straight year; LeBron as the assists leader (10.6 per game) for the first time in his career; Andre Drummond as the rebounding champ (15.2 per game) for the third straight year and Hassan Whiteside as the blocks leader (3.1 per game). Mitchell Robinson would finish with the highest field-goal percentage in NBA history (.742).

And no playoffs would mean losing two months of buzzer-beaters, grudge matches and Game 7s, along with all those wonderful "Gone Fishin'" collages featuring the boys at TNT.

So maybe we need one more before the season signs off—with enough room for 450 players, 30 coaches, 70 referees and a few million wistful fans. Yeah, we're gonna need a bigger boat.

