B/R NFL Staff Roundtable Takes on Free Agency from Early Tampering Period

The early stage of free agency almost always offers a few developments that make you double-check to confirm you aren't being duped by a phony Twitter account. Plenty of us have been fooled by "Adarn Schefter" or fake Ian Rapoport.

But no, the Houston Texans really did agree to trade a superstar receiver for an expensive, fading running back. The San Francisco 49ers really did agree to trade one of their best defensive players to the usually conservative Indianapolis Colts. Byron Jones really did become the highest-paid defensive back in the league by a shocking margin. And Stefon Diggs really is about to become a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Here's a look at what stunned our experts the most in the first day-and-a-half of free agency.

Mike Freeman



The Texans shipping DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for a bag of kazoos. This is almost unfathomable and is definitely front-office malpractice. There was a collective "what the hell" from every corner of the sport.

Mike Tanier



To purposely not pick the most obvious stuff, I would say the 49ers-Colts DeForest Buckner trade stunned me. I didn't think he would be available, I didn't think the Colts would be aggressive in their pursuit of a high-end veteran after being so inactive last season, and I assumed they would want to keep their first-round pick so they could stay in the QB-of-the-future market. It's a clever move by the 49ers to extend their Super Bowl window while minding the cap. As for the Colts: They're an odd team to suddenly think they should be in win-now mode.

Ty Dunne

Buckner getting traded to Indy. He seemed like a 49er for life, but the big surprise is what the Colts gave up to get him. They sent a first-rounder to San Francisco and then signed him to a four-year, $84 million deal. Throw veteran quarterback Philip Rivers into the equation—the Colts signed him to a one-year contract Tuesday worth around $25 million—and wow. The Colts need to win in 2020.

Brent Sobleski



How can this answer be anything other than the Texans trading Hopkins? The Texans have a legitimate problem, and it starts with grand poobah Bill O'Brien leading the way. The head coach/general manager received less-than-market value for both Hopkins and Jadeveon Clowney within the past seven months. What a disaster.

Brad Gagnon



Never rule out a stupid decision from Bill O'Brien, who has no business running a front office. But I never would have imagined Colts general manager Chris Ballard would trade a first-round pick away for a great-but-not-yet-incredible player and then pay said player $84 million. I trust Ballard, and I could see Buckner becoming a superstar, so this could very well pan out. But that doesn't make it any less shocking.

Gary Davenport



Um, I'm going to go with trading an elite wide receiver for an injury-prone running back and a Day 2 pick. I still can't believe that it happened. I half-expect to hear tomorrow that the Texans traded J.J. Watt for a punter and 12 dollars and released Deshaun Watson.