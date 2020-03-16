Report: Randall Cobb, Texans Agree to 3-Year, $27M Contract After Hopkins Trade

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Randall Cobb will be staying in the Lone Star State after agreeing to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Houston Texans on Monday, according to former Green Bay Packers receiver and NFL Network analyst James Jones.

Per Jones, Cobb's contract includes $18.75 million guaranteed.

This agreement was reached hours after Houston agreed to trade four-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Cobb, who turns 30 years old on August 22, caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

The ex-Kentucky Wildcat played his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and served as one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets. He posted career-highs with 91 catches, 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2014.

The reliable receiver's Packer tenure ended with him largely playing a complementary role to No. 1 wideout Davante Adams. Cobb's usage declined, as did his yards per reception. He averaged 6.4 targets and 10.0 yards per reception in his last three seasons.

Cobb joined the Cowboys as their No. 3 wideout behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup and saw his efficiency take a massive leap. His 15.1 yards per reception were a career-high, and his 66.3 percent catch rate improve from 62.3 percent the year before.

Cobb enjoyed better health in 2019 in the midst of playing all but one game. A hamstring injury kept him out for nearly half the season in 2018.

The wideout isn't going to be asked to lead a team's passing offense, but he's an excellent third receiving option and can fill in as a No. 2 option if needed. Cobb could be a great fit in Houston.

