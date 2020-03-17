Cam Newton Allowed to Seek Trade Amid Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday they've agreed to allow quarterback Cam Newton and his representatives to seek a trade. 

General manager Marty Hurney released a statement about the team's decision.

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Hurney said. "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Panthers offered G Greg Van Roten a 3-year deal

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Report: Panthers offered G Greg Van Roten a 3-year deal

    Tim Weaver
    via Panthers Wire

    Belichick Praises Tom Brady

    Pats HC reflects on ‘great relationship’ built on ‘love, admiration, respect’ with former Pats QB in official statement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Belichick Praises Tom Brady

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Agents Who Won't Live Up to Their Contracts

    These players have almost no chance to live up to their mega deals

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Agents Who Won't Live Up to Their Contracts

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Brees Re-Signs with Saints 🙏

    Drew Brees ‘took less’ to help Saints by signing 2-year, $50M deal (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees Re-Signs with Saints 🙏

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report