George Fant, Jets Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $30M Contract in Free Agency

George Fant, Jets Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $30M Contract in Free AgencyMarch 17, 2020
The New York Jets reportedly reached a contract agreement with offensive tackle George Fant on Monday.
Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news, noting the deal is for three years and $30 million with $13.7 million in guarantees.
The Western Kentucky product has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent for the 2016 season.
Connor Hughes of The Athletic responded to the signing:
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
George Fant’s a younger guy — will turn 28 in July. Hasn’t played much — 27 starts in three years. But was decent last year. Played 266 pass-blocking snaps & allowed just two sacks & two QB hits. He’s a left tackle, so likely insurance for whomever they draft at No. 11
Fant appeared in all 16 games in each of the last two seasons, although he missed the 2017 campaign with a torn ACL.
Pro Football Focus gave Fant a solid but unspectacular 62.2 overall player grade for a Seahawks team that went 11-5 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs in 2019. He will look to help lead the Jets to the postseason, somewhere they haven't been since the 2010 campaign.
According to Football Outsiders, New York was an unseemly 31st in the league in run blocking and 30th in pass protection. It needs to make significant strides along the offensive front if it is going to compete with the New England Patriots in the AFC East, and Fant gives it additional depth.
