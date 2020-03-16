George Fant, Jets Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $30M Contract in Free Agency

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: George Fant #74 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly reached a contract agreement with offensive tackle George Fant on Monday.

Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the news, noting the deal is for three years and $30 million with $13.7 million in guarantees.

The Western Kentucky product has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent for the 2016 season.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic responded to the signing:

Fant appeared in all 16 games in each of the last two seasons, although he missed the 2017 campaign with a torn ACL.

Pro Football Focus gave Fant a solid but unspectacular 62.2 overall player grade for a Seahawks team that went 11-5 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs in 2019. He will look to help lead the Jets to the postseason, somewhere they haven't been since the 2010 campaign.

According to Football Outsiders, New York was an unseemly 31st in the league in run blocking and 30th in pass protection. It needs to make significant strides along the offensive front if it is going to compete with the New England Patriots in the AFC East, and Fant gives it additional depth.

Related

    Report: Raiders, Mariota Close to Deal 👀

    Las Vegas is ‘pushing to close’ out a contract with Marcus Mariota (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders, Mariota Close to Deal 👀

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dolphins Signing Kyle Van Noy for 4 Years, $51M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dolphins Signing Kyle Van Noy for 4 Years, $51M

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL OTAs Delayed Indefinitely

    League issues memo banning free-agent facility visits and postponing offseason training due to COVID-19 (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL OTAs Delayed Indefinitely

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bears to Sign Jimmy Graham

    Former Packers TE agrees to two-year, $16M deal, including $9M guaranteed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bears to Sign Jimmy Graham

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report