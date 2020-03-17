Philip Rivers Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Colts Worth Around $25M

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will reportedly return for his 17th season in the NFL but with a new team for the first time in his career.

Rivers, 38, will sign with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal worth about $25 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He and the Chargers agreed to part ways in February.

The North Carolina State product entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and has never taken a snap outside a Chargers uniform. He is a consistent and durable force who hasn't missed a regular-season game since the 2005 campaign.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has 59,271 passing yards and 397 touchdowns in his career and figures to challenge for a Hall of Fame spot following his retirement, but he elected against making the 2019 season his last.

Rivers tallied 4,615 passing yards in 2019, continuing his streak of finishing with more than 3,000 passing yards every season since he became the full-time starter in 2006. He has surpassed 4,000 yards 11 times during that span and led the Chargers to the playoffs in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2018.

It is not surprising he decided against retirement considering he told reporters in December, "I plan to play football" heading into free agency. He added:

"Again, where that's going to be, I think that's going get sorted out over the next three months, I guess. I've never been in this position. I usually don't even know when the league year starts and when all those things are. We'll just kind of see. Again, I'm very thankful for 16 years, and if there's another, I'll be thankful for that one. But I think just with the uncertainty just comes that unknown."

Rivers, who has nine children, told ESPN's Adam Schefter in 2017 he wants to be a high school football coach at some point.

That high school football coaching career will have to wait as he chases the elusive Super Bowl title missing from his resume.

Winning the Lombardi Trophy in Indianapolis will be a daunting challenge. After all, Andrew Luck was supposed to be the franchise quarterback to do just that for the Colts, but his surprise retirement before the 2019 campaign left them scrambling on the way to a 7-9 record.

Rivers does have notable weapons in receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack to work with as he looks to lead his new team to the playoffs.