Philip Rivers, Chargers 'Mutually Agreed' QB Won't Return to Team in Free Agency

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Philip Rivers is officially moving on from the Los Angeles Chargers after the team announced Monday that the two sides have "mutually agreed" to part ways.

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties," general manager Tom Telesco said in the statement.

Rivers has spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers since being drafted fourth overall in 2004. He went 123-101 in his 224 regular-season starts with the team and 5-6 in six playoff appearances.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.