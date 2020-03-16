Ex-Cowboys CB Byron Jones, Dolphins Agree to 5-Year, $82.5M Contract

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones has opted to sign with the Miami Dolphins in free agency, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday evening.

"This deal is large," Rapoport added. "Sounds like $17 [million] a year or more."

ESPN's Adam Schefter then reported that Jones' new contract will be for five years and $82.5 million with $57 million guaranteed. There will be $40 million paid out in the first two years.

The deal would become official once the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

ESPN's Josina Anderson had reported earlier Monday that the Dolphins, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles were among the teams that had "discussed interest" in Jones.

The Eagles had been linked to Jones on Jan. 22 when Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported that the team was expected to "go hard after a cornerback in free agency," naming Jones and Chris Harris Jr. as the names "being thrown around."

SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano reported on March 3 that the Jets had "shown some interest" in Jones, and the Denver Broncos were also linked when Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reported on Feb. 11 that Jones "could be [a] top target" for the Broncos in free agency.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Feb. 29, during the NFL combine, that the Raiders were "expected to be among the teams showing legitimate interest" in Jones once free agency began.

Jones had been in Dallas since the team selected him in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft. The 27-year-old earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018. Overall, Jones has two interceptions, three forced fumbles, 43 passes defended and 347 tackles (268 solo) across 79 games (73 starts).

Jones' durability has been outstanding. He started all 16 regular-season games for the Cowboys in three straight seasons (2016, '17 and '18) while appearing in all 16 regular-season contests in all but one year.

The UConn product missed the 2019 regular-season finale with an ankle injury, though he played at less than 100 percent the entire 2019 campaign after offseason hip surgery in March 2019.

Jones figures to slide into a starting role alongside Xavien Howard, who signed a five-year extension last May worth $75.25 million to make him the highest-paid cornerback at the time, for the Dolphins.

Miami ranked 26th in passing defense last season.

The Dolphins made a move earlier Monday by agreeing to sign offensive lineman Ereck Flowers on a three-year, $30 million contract, per Schefter.