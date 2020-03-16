Report: Ex-Eagles OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai Agrees to 5-Year, $50M Lions Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai has agreed to sign a five-year, $50 million contract with the Detroit Lions once the new NFL year officially begins Wednesday, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

The 26-year-old was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. This was his first chance at free agency after playing out his rookie deal.

