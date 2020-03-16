Report: Ex-Eagles OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai Agrees to 5-Year, $50M Lions Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai has agreed to sign a five-year, $50 million contract with the Detroit Lions once the new NFL year officially begins Wednesday, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

The 26-year-old was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. This was his first chance at free agency after playing out his rookie deal.

                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

