Patriots Rumors: Latest on Tom Brady, Joe Thuney Trade and Jamie Collins

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The first day of the legal tampering period was a busy one for the New England Patriots, but there's plenty more work to be done.

On the first unofficial day of free agency, the Pats were able to re-sign Devin McCourty, apply the franchise tag to Joe Thuney and brought special teams ace Matthew Slater back into the fold.

Of course, they also watched a few key free agents sign with other teams. Kyle Van Noy found his way to the Miami Dolphins, Jamie Collins is now a Detroit Lion, and Benjamin Watson announced his retirement.

However, the biggest bombshell hit on the second day with Tom Brady announcing he's set to move on from New England next season on his Instagram.

Here's a look at the latest on where Brady could be headed, a possible Joe Thuney trade and details on Jamie Collins' new deal.

Chargers and Buccaneers In on Brady

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For the first time in 20 years, it appears the Patriots will be without Tom Brady on the roster.

In the wake of Brady's announcement, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have both submitted strong offers for the quarterback.

Looking across the league landscape in free agency, this report checks out. The Tennessee Titans showed their long-term commitment to Ryan Tannehill. Chris Simms of NBC Sports has reported the 49ers are out of the race as well.

Neither the Chargers nor the Bucs made any moves that would signal disinterest from adding Brady.

The Bucs offer an enticing situation for Brady. Bruce Arians has a track record of being a quarterback-friendly coach, and the wideout duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is among the best in the NFL. The Chargers were an unmitigated disaster last season, but Philip Rivers isn't coming back and the supporting cast of Austin Ekeler, Hunter Henry, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen is talented.

Brady is the big domino that will affect the trajectory of multiple teams this offseason. The league awaits his decision, but he won't be a Patriot.

Thuney Tag-and-Trade Still a Possibility

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Patriots made a big decision in tagging guard Joe Thuney on Monday. However, his future with the team still might not be decided just yet.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that "the possibility of a tag-and-trade exists" and called it a "fluid situation."

Besides Brady, Thuney was the most valuable of the Pats free agents. Linemen who are 27 and play at an elite level are always hot free-agent commodities, and the Patriots just guaranteed they are going to get something out of him by placing the tag on him.

As Boston Globe reporter Jim McBride noted, the Patriots placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on their 2016 third-round pick. That means other teams can technically still negotiate with the NC State product. The team who signs him would have to part with two first-round picks, though.

That's unlikely to happen. Unless former Pats assistant and current Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has interest.

However, it does signal that New England is willing to part ways with Thuney. The market for interior linemen is thin and only getting thinner, so there could be interest.

Last season there were two high-profile tag-and-trade situations. The Chiefs shipped off Dee Ford, whom they tagged and traded for Frank Clark, whom the Seahawks had tagged. McBride also noted that Patriots haven't used the tag since they used it to renegotiate a long-term deal for kicker Stephen Gostkowski in 2015.

Jamie Collins Set to Make Big Money

Linebacker has suddenly become a need for the Patriots. Jamie Collins reportedly agreed to a deal with the Lions, with Ian Rapoport providing the details:

Collins' new contract is a testament to the Patriots' penchant for getting the most out of their players. This is the second time that the team's 2013 second-round pick has left the franchise. The Southern Miss product signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Cleveland Browns after a midseason trade.

Two years later he was released and re-signed with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick and Co. have clearly helped Collins recoup his reputation and value across the league. It certainly helps that former Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and other Belichick disciples are now head coaches around the league.

As the Pats look to find Collins' replacement, it's important to keep in mind their ability to develop players. Whoever they sign is likely to benefit the team as much the team will benefit them.