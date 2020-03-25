WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown NXT for a loop, including the cancellation of NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. Triple H promised to appear and address everything, especially the feud of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after their latest Performance Center brawl.

A few big matches were set up for this show. Candice LeRae battled Kayden Carter, while Xia Li went to war with Aliyah for a spot in the No. 1 Contender's ladder match.

Matt Riddle continued his feud with Undisputed Era in a match against Roderick Strong. Tyler Breeze also challenged Austin Theory, trying to knock the cocky rookie down a peg.

Adam Cole planned to celebrate becoming the longest reigning NXT champion in history. He also needed to address The Velveteen Dream, who had recently made clear that his eyes were only on the NXT Championship.

After weeks with very little wrestling, this was a nice change of pace, a chance to get back to watching competitors compete.