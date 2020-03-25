WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25March 26, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown NXT for a loop, including the cancellation of NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. Triple H promised to appear and address everything, especially the feud of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after their latest Performance Center brawl.
A few big matches were set up for this show. Candice LeRae battled Kayden Carter, while Xia Li went to war with Aliyah for a spot in the No. 1 Contender's ladder match.
Matt Riddle continued his feud with Undisputed Era in a match against Roderick Strong. Tyler Breeze also challenged Austin Theory, trying to knock the cocky rookie down a peg.
Adam Cole planned to celebrate becoming the longest reigning NXT champion in history. He also needed to address The Velveteen Dream, who had recently made clear that his eyes were only on the NXT Championship.
After weeks with very little wrestling, this was a nice change of pace, a chance to get back to watching competitors compete.
Austin Theory vs. Tyler Breeze
Tyler Breeze taunted Austin Theory early, but the power of Theory shifted the battle back in his favor. He threw Prince Pretty through a barricade and repeatedly sent Breeze outside the ring.
The rookie set up his finisher while recording himself on Prince Pretty's phone. The overconfidence was his undoing, as Breeze squirmed out and hit the Beauty Shot for the win.
Result
Breeze def. Theory by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Analysis
The lack of a crowd hurt this match, as the energy of the contest remained neutral throughout. While both men are talented, they did not click, especially since their taunting lacked the crowd reaction to feel right.
It was nice to see Prince Pretty getting a win. He has been stuck in his own rut lately with Fandango injured. Defeating Theory shows that Breeze is not just waiting for his tag team partner. He is a threat to anyone on the black-and-gold brand.
Killian Dain vs. Tehuti Miles
Tehuti Miles tried to use his speed against Killian Dain, but an upset was not coming. The Beast of Belfast caught him, punished him and won with a Vader Bomb.
Result
Dain def. Miles by pinfall.
Grade
D
Analysis
This was a typical squash match for Dain. Tahuti is a charismatic wrestler with potential, but he is not an active competitor yet. He was a little sloppy and certainly not meant to give The Beast of Belfast a real challenge.
Dain again needs direction. He loses direction in NXT far too quickly. He does not stand out at all unless he has a worthy competitor to fight.
Cameron Grimes vs. Tony Nese
Cameron Grimes came out confident and backed up that confidence against Tony Nese. While The Premiere Athlete pushed him, a sudden Cave-In sealed the victory.
Result
Grimes def. Nese by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
The Technical Savage continues to put on decent NXT matches, but he is not hitting that next level. This may work remaining where he is in NXT. However, he needs to hit that higher gear if he wants to advance on any WWE brand.
This was an odd pairing that was necessitated by a smaller roster available. It is unlikely WWE will ever return to this match as the two can both do much better with others.
Ladder Match Qualifier: Io Shirai vs. Aliyah
Aliyah injured Xia Li backstage. It was announced that Io Shirai was cleared to compete and would take her place. The Genius of the Sky made quick work of Aliyah and won with a moonsault.
Result
Shirai def. Aliyah by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
While a third squash match in a row felt poorly timed, this segment was the best of the night. Aliyah got some revenge after returning from injury while Shirai was quickly re-established after her own return from injury.
With the return of The Genius of the Sky, she has to now be seen as the favorite in the ladder match. She and Rhea Ripley have some great stories to tell together.
Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest Challenge Keith Lee
Keith Lee wanted to apologize for attacking Dominik Dijakovic two weeks ago, but his long-time rival was not interested in apologies. He wanted the NXT North American Championship.
Damien Priest arrived to claim the title as his for the taking, and a brawl ensued. Dijakovic dived onto Lee and Priest to stand tall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a solid segment as it always has been between these three men, but nothing really happened here. A short brawl does less for these men than having them talk more.
Lee and Dijakovic have obvious chemistry. The Archer of Infamy is talented and unique with the build to work well with these fast heavyweights. The inevitable triple threat will be great.
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Shane Thorne and Brendon Vink
In their second attempt to find chemistry as a tag team, Shane Thorne and Brendon Vink challenged an established tag team. While Thorne showed his power, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch dominated and made them the heels tap out at the same time.
Result
Burch and Lorcan def. Thorne and Vink by submission.
Grade
C
Analysis
Lorcan and Burch have the ability to make any match fun even another squash. However, Thorne and Vink needed to make more of themselves here if NXT ever wants to use them.
It is a shame that Thorne, who came into NXT as a tag team specialist before his teammate was released, is back to working in the division. Vink does not stand out. It would be better if Thorne was working with Nick Miller.