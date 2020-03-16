Chiefs Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Harris Jr., Bashaud Breeland and More

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2020 offseason as the Super Bowl champion, and their title defense gets started in earnest with the impending kickoff of free agency.

Free agency was key in the Chiefs building a championship roster last season. Their decisions to sign Tyrann Mathieu and Bashaud Breeland and trade for Emmanuel Ogbah and Frank Clark while trading away Dee Ford all shaped the team that ultimately lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

This offseason presents new decisions the Chiefs will need to make. They have an extensive list of guys set to hit the open market and just $15.9 million in cap space to bring back some key players.

Here's a roundup of some of the latest on what the team might be doing in the coming days.

Interest in Chris Harris Jr.?

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Chiefs aren't being mentioned as a suitor for many top free agents for obvious reasons. They are going to need to do some cap gymnastics to be in a position to spend any money.

Chris Harris Jr. has been the lone exception.

Troy Renck of The Denver Channel reported Harris is "moving forward as if the Broncos will not make an offer before Monday." He goes on to note that the Broncos would only get involved with Harris if there is little market for him, but he doesn't expect that to happen with the Cowboys, Lions, Jets, Raiders, Texans, Seahawks, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers and Chiefs expressing "strong interest" in the corner.



Having played against Harris in the AFC West for years, the Chiefs certainly know what he is capable of.

The 30-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler with 20 career interceptions and 86 passes defended. He isn't coming off his best season, though, and quarterbacks had a passer rating of 112.3 when targeting him. However, he's been tasked with shadowing each team's No. 1 receiver with Denver.

With Kansas City, that might not be the case.

Given the cap situation of the other teams involved in the potential Harris sweepstakes, it's difficult to imagine the Chiefs actually land the corner. But if he happens to be more interested in contending for a Super Bowl, Kansas City is the best he can do.

Making an Effort to Re-Sign Bashaud Breeland or Kendall Fuller

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Even if the Chiefs can't land Harris, the cornerback position still needs to be addressed as Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller are both seeking new contracts this offseason.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic has reported the team will attempt to re-sign one of the two.

Breeland was brought in on a one-year $2 million deal and offered a ton of value at that number. He ended up playing 82 percent of the defensive snaps and allowed a 48.4 completion percentage when targeted.

Fuller was a little less than ideal this season. He was only on the field for 45 percent of Kansas City's defensive snaps and still managed to give up three touchdowns and a passer rating of 131.6.

Of the two, the preference would obviously be Breeland, but the price tag could become tricky. Last year's value plays can often become next year's overpays, and the Chiefs shouldn't be willing to spend too much on either guy.

This is where they'll need to hope Breeland is willing to come back on another team-friendly deal and chase another ring. That's better than hoping Fuller makes a huge improvement from 2019's performance.

Decisions Come Down on Damien Williams and Xavier Williams

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Damien Williams ended up being the back of choice throughout the playoff run, but the team needed to make a decision on whether to retain his services or allow him to walk. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team will pick up their contract option for him next season.

The endorsement of Williams is a good move. The Chiefs used a revolving door of Williams, LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson, Darrel Williams and others to get production out of the position, but the fourth-year Williams was the most productive of the bunch.

Picking up his option will give another season to see what he can do if he can stay healthy and maintain the No. 1 role.

On the defensive side, the club has made another decision regarding a different Williams. The team will let defensive tackle Xavier Williams walk, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

We can file this one under "common sense." Williams missed 11 games this season with an ankle injury before coming back in a limited role for the playoffs. With little money to go around the Chiefs can't risk spending cash on a guy who may or may not stay healthy.

That money will need to be spent elsewhere on someone they believe can help them get back to the title next season.