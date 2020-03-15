Tyeler Davison, Falcons Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $12M

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons announced Sunday they have signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to a three-year extension.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the details:

The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last season after spending four years with the New Orleans Saints. He ended up appearing in all 16 games for the team in 2019, starting 12, while setting a career high with 55 tackles.

He also added one sack and four tackles for loss while playing a key role in the middle of the defensive line.

Davison had been a reliable player for New Orleans with 43 starts over his final three years with the team, but he became a more productive player in 2019, especially against the run:

Atlanta's defense struggled with consistency last season, but the squad allowed just 18.6 points per game over the second half of the year. Over a full season, this would have tied for fourth-best in the NFL.

The team is clearly taking steps to keep the unit intact while trying to improve upon last year's 7-9 record.

With Grady Jarrett also locked down through 2022, the defensive line should be a strength going forward.

For Davison, one goal going forward could be to impact more plays. The tackle only played 54 percent of defensive snaps last season and has never topped 56 percent in a single year, per Pro Football Reference.