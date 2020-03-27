Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Cleared After Coronavirus Diagnoses

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrates a dunk against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz announced Friday that all players and personnel, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, were medically cleared by the state's health department and no longer pose a risk of infecting others with the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Mitchell posted a classic GIF on Twitter after the update:

Since Gobert's diagnosis, Mitchell, Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were among the NBA players also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Gobert apologized after his diagnosis, saying he had been "careless" with how he acted before knowing he had contracted the coronavirus.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported that his teammates "privately [said] that Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

Gobert later donated $500,000 to those affected by the coronavirus:

Video Play Button

On the court, the French center is having another strong campaign, averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He was named an All-Star for the first time this season.

The NBA went on hiatus March 11 almost immediately after Gobert was diagnosed with COVID-19. The next day, a number of sports leagues and organizations also put their schedules on hold, including European soccer leagues, the NHL and the PGA Tour. The NCAA also canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

