Knicks Rumors: Latest on Allan Houston and More Candidates for NY Front Office

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Former New York Knicks star Allan Houston is reportedly a "strong candidate for a larger role" within the Knicks front office, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Houston is officially a special assistant to the general manager and has served as a GM on the organization's G League team. However, he had been "traveling and working more with the players" prior to the suspension of the NBA season.

Former agent Leon Rose took over as the team's president earlier this month.

Though Scott Perry remains the team's general manager, he's not expected to return beyond his contract that ends after this season, per Steve Popper of Newsday.

Houston could see his role increase during the shakeup after spending 12 years in the team's front office after being hired in 2008. He also spent nine of his 12 years in the NBA as a player with the Knicks, earning two All-Star selections while leading the squad to the NBA finals in 1999.

His vast experience within the organization could help him succeed in a new role, especially with Rose new to that side of the business.

Cleveland Cavaliers cap expert Brock Aller is also considered a candidate to join the Knicks staff, per Bondy.

Considering New York has gone seven years since its last playoff appearance, the new administration will be under a lot of pressure to turn things around.