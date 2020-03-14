Florida State Named Men's Basketball National Champions by State Senate

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 12: The Florida State Seminoles, lead by Head coach Leonard Hamilton (L), are presented with the regular season champion's trophy following the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The cancelation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Florida Senate passed a resolution Friday naming the Florida State Seminoles the 2020 college basketball national champions after the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN reported the measure passed by a 37-2 vote and that it will be presented to Noles head coach Leonard Hamilton and FSU president John Thrasher "as a tangible token of the sentiments of Florida State."

                 

