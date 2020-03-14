Florida State Named Men's Basketball National Champions by State Senate

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Florida Senate passed a resolution Friday naming the Florida State Seminoles the 2020 college basketball national champions after the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN reported the measure passed by a 37-2 vote and that it will be presented to Noles head coach Leonard Hamilton and FSU president John Thrasher "as a tangible token of the sentiments of Florida State."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.