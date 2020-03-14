Raptors' Coronavirus Tests Come Back Negative After Playing Jazz on Monday

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors' traveling party has undergone testing for the coronavirus following news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who the Raps faced last Monday, tested positive for the illness.

The Raps released the results of those tests Friday evening:

"The Toronto Raptors travel party underwent testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, after learning that an opponent we had recently faced had acquired the virus.

"All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative. Results for one additional person are pending.

"These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and - most importantly - carefully monitor our health.

"We continue to be in close contact with public health authorities and infectious disease experts, and are very grateful for their guidance. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, families, and friends."

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Raps were one of five teams that needed to self-isolate because they played the Jazz over the past 10 days leading into Gobert's diagnosis.

The others include the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

Gobert was initially listed as questionable to play in his team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday but was eventually ruled out due to illness.

The game was set to tip off in OKC on Wednesday, but players and officials were called off the court just prior to tip.

Later that evening, it was revealed that Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. Following a series of tests done for the Jazz, it was learned that teammate and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell also had the coronavirus.

There are no other known positive tests for other players at this time.

NBA play has been suspended in the midst of an ongoing worldwide pandemic.

Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that play would be halted for a minimum of 30 days but that the league wished to resume play "if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."